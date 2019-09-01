Discussion
Maker
Carlo Tapia
In 2016, I started building a browser extension that would let people comment anywhere on the web, a la Third Voice. People didn’t really care for that, but they liked a different feature that was built into the product, called flows, which helped them save their web pages. Three years later, Vested Yeti is a web app and Chrome extension that helps people organize and share web pages. It’s designed for people who are overwhelmed by the number of browser tabs and links they have, and who can no longer depend on their browser’s bookmark manager to keep track of all of their articles, videos, links, and more. I'm excited to finally launch Vested Yeti on Product Hunt, and I'm looking forward to feedback from this awesome community. Thanks in advance!
