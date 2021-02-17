  1. Home
  2.  → Very Necessary Emojis

Very Necessary Emojis

For very sarcastic people

iPhone
Emoji
Messaging
+ 1
You know, you really shouldn't have to settle for emojis that only kind-of express how you feel. Punctuate your deepest sentiments and pull off those more-subtle remarks with this Very Necessary (and expanding) iMessage sticker pack.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aviv Stein
Maker
🎈
Designer in LA
Got any emojis you think should exist?
Share