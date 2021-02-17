Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Very Necessary Emojis
Very Necessary Emojis
For very sarcastic people
iPhone
Emoji
Messaging
+ 1
You know, you really shouldn't have to settle for emojis that only kind-of express how you feel. Punctuate your deepest sentiments and pull off those more-subtle remarks with this Very Necessary (and expanding) iMessage sticker pack.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
9m ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Aviv Stein
Maker
🎈
Designer in LA
Got any emojis you think should exist?
Upvote
Share
34m ago
Send