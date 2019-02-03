Log InSign up
When I am exploring alternatives to a product or service, I often to go Google, type "[product] vs ", and just see what it autocompletes. That usually tells me the most popular competitors. If I want to be thorough I'll do the same for the competitors, etc.

This tool just does that automatically for you.

Jason Crawford
Jason CrawfordMakerPro@jasoncrawford · Chopping wood, carrying water
A fun weekend hack. Hope you find it useful
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Simple! How are you sourcing these alternatives, @jasoncrawford?
Jason CrawfordMakerPro@jasoncrawford · Chopping wood, carrying water
@rrhoover It literally uses Google autocomplete
