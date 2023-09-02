Products
Home
→
Product
→
VERSD
VERSD
The first reward platform to help pursue your passions
VERSD is a marketplace disrupting the Passion Economy by creating the first reward platform to help pursue your passions. Find and build lasting relationships with providers, earn as you grow and track meaningful milestones!
Launched in
Android
Events
Education
+1 by
VERSD
About this launch
VERSD
The first reward platform to help pursue your passions
VERSD by
VERSD
was hunted by
Aurelien Guichard
in
Android
,
Events
,
Education
. Made by
Aurelien Guichard
and
Matthew Turner
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
VERSD
is not rated yet. This is VERSD's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
