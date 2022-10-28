Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Vers
See Vers’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Vers V2
Ranked #12 for today
Vers V2
Social media as it should be
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vers is a new type of social network built around principles of mindfulness, wisdom, and connection. With settings thoughtfully engineered to put you in control of your social media experience.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Vers
Switchboard
Ad
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
Vers
New Year. New Social. Helping you be in the real world more.
2
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Vers V2 by
Vers
was hunted by
Dalton Edwards
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Dalton Edwards
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
Vers
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
10
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#159
Report