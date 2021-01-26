discussion
Brian Dainton
Maker
Hi! I'm Brian. I built Verkout. Yes, it's a fitness app, but don't roll your eyes or click away YET. Yes, there are *countless* options for getting in shape (apps, OrangeTheory, Peloton, yoga, 5x5 lifting, Barre, more) and THEY ALL WORK if: - you stick to it regularly, and - you are fairly discipined in the kitchen. As COVID has pushed all of us indoors and as I've used other workout apps, I've found that -- if I blur my eyes a little bit -- they all feel very much the same, not necessarily UX-wise, but flow- and value-wise. I've found them universally FULL of friction, especially for someone trying to get (back) on the fitness wagon: - give me your stats (height, weight, age, current fitness level) - let's set your workout schedule. should we do 3 times each week? morning, noon, or night? - create an account and give us your email so we can send you healthy meal options - tap here to track your calories - sync your smart watch so we can track your vitals - ok time to do a workout... - do you want to do 15mins, 30, 45, or an hour? - beginner, intermediate or advanced? - arms/legs/glutes/core/cardio, which do you want to do? - ... GAH. Too many questions. Too much effort. I'm already tired. So, I built Verkout to be as FRICTIONLESS as possible and to be consistently FRESH and interesting. No signup. No email. No goal-setting. No pestering. No credit card. No questions. No thinking. JUST MOVING. Every day, Verkout showcases a new fitness pro from the world of Instagram and a full-body workout pulled from their posts. We convert their Instagram workout post into a structured routine that you can run through in the app: rounds, reps, timers, pause, skip ahead or back, more. We alternate between men and women, promoting a diversity of faces, body types, and workout difficulties. Not a huge fan of today's Daily Verkout? Swipe up to access older content, or search to find something a little bit more specific. The last 5 days of workout content is always free, or you can upgrade to Verkout Premium for $3/mo to access every workout in the archive. This focus on Simplicity + Surprise results in a product that: - makes fitness consistency easy and enjoyable, and - showcases and supports the incredible diversity of inspiring fitness professionals on Instagram. I've connected with hundreds of them and they're great. My wife and I (and a handful of friends) have been doing the Daily Verkout nearly every day since I quietly launched the app in mid-December (2020). Of course we're biased, but we love it. And we're getting definite personal results. Six-pack at age 45? It's gonna happen. It's only available on iOS atm. Sorry, Androids. I'll get there once I prove out the model. Thanks for reading, y'all. Questions, comments, concerns?
Big Verkout fan! Makes it super easy to just get a workout done for the day and is way more surprising than your normal workout app.
