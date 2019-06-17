Reviews
Brand discovery, Free Shipping and Customer Service
grow number of SKUs
The assortment of Brands available at Verishop is awesome. The e-commerce experience with free shipping and great customer service makes shopping fun!Matthew Terry has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Pro
Ryan Hoover
This is a big opportunity. DTC companies are eager to explore new distribution channels as Amazon becomes increasingly crowded or less ideal from a branding/positioning POV. Consumers seek trust in the products and companies they're buying from, which is lacking in a fragmented drop shipping world.
Maker
We created Verishop with the mission to build a better online retailer for both customers and brands. This is day one of our journey to shake up the e-commerce space, with a focus on trust, discovery and convenience. We'd absolutely love your feedback, and feel free to ask questions of our co-founder and CEO, Imran Khan, our VP of Tech Jason Bosco, Senior Product Manager Jordan Banafsheha, our Lead Product Designer Źmicier Aqua or me, our Head of External Affairs. Enjoy a new way to shop!
