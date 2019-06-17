Log InSign up
A new ecommerce platform driven by tech and rooted in retail

Verishop is a new e-commerce platform that combines curation and discovery, with the convenience you’ve come to expect. We aim to be the go-to shopping destination for all your lifestyle needs and wants, from women’s and men’s fashion to beauty and home decor.
Former Snapchat exec launches an Amazon for luxury goodsThree decades into the internet era, there still isn't a major ecommerce destination for department store quality shopping online.
Former Snap CSO Imran Khan has launched his new e-commerce startup Verishop, which industry experts say can solve for some of Amazon's key weaknessesFormer Snap chief strategy officer Imran Khan has launched his new e-commerce company, Verishop. He's pitching his company as an alternative to Amazon and other online retailers by ensuring trusted products, a better user experience, and solution to brands' online retail logistical challenges.
Verishop, the Startup From Former Snap Head Imran Khan, Officially Rolls OutIn a world where Amazon reigns and other marketplaces from Jet.com to Walmart compete in offering the same convenience and effortless customer service to consumers, it's easy to think why it might be a daunting task for any new entrant.
Former Snap exec Imran Khan takes aim at Amazon as retail site Verishop goes liveThe wait is over. A new retail website, called Verishop, is going live Tuesday, with the goal of bringing "joy back to online shopping," as it goes head-to-head with platforms like Amazon. Last November, word leaked out that Imran Khan, who had been Snap's No.
Matthew Terry
 
    Pros: 

    Brand discovery, Free Shipping and Customer Service

    Cons: 

    grow number of SKUs

    The assortment of Brands available at Verishop is awesome. The e-commerce experience with free shipping and great customer service makes shopping fun!

    Matthew Terry has used this product for one month.
This is a big opportunity. DTC companies are eager to explore new distribution channels as Amazon becomes increasingly crowded or less ideal from a branding/positioning POV. Consumers seek trust in the products and companies they're buying from, which is lacking in a fragmented drop shipping world.
We created Verishop with the mission to build a better online retailer for both customers and brands. This is day one of our journey to shake up the e-commerce space, with a focus on trust, discovery and convenience. We'd absolutely love your feedback, and feel free to ask questions of our co-founder and CEO, Imran Khan, our VP of Tech Jason Bosco, Senior Product Manager Jordan Banafsheha, our Lead Product Designer Źmicier Aqua or me, our Head of External Affairs. Enjoy a new way to shop!
Awesome show real and well-designed application! 🙌
