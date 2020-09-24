VerifyShare

discussion
Igor Khaylov
Hi, PH. My name is Igor. For about six months I have been developing a service for Instagram giveaways. 👨💻 My site helps you run the contest fairly and automatically. 🚯 If the terms of the contest need to mention friends, the system will filter out duplicates and other spam or copy-paste. 🔍 You can check for likes under any posts, check subscriptions to profiles and reposts in stories or feed. 🤲 For contests with multiple posts, participants will be merged into one database. You can view all the features of the service right now without registration by providing a link to any post in Instagram. Share your feedback so that I can continue to improve this tool! 😇
