Choosing winners for an Instagram giveaway

Verifyshare.com allows you run a giveaway on Instagram with automatic verification of all conditions. The service collects participants from likes or comments, checks the required conditions, and randomly selects winners.
Hi, PH. My name is Igor. For about six months I have been developing a service for Instagram giveaways. 👨‍💻 My site helps you run the contest fairly and automatically. 🚯 If the terms of the contest need to mention friends, the system will filter out duplicates and other spam or copy-paste. 🔍 You can check for likes under any posts, check subscriptions to profiles and reposts in stories or feed. 🤲 For contests with multiple posts, participants will be merged into one database. You can view all the features of the service right now without registration by providing a link to any post in Instagram. Share your feedback so that I can continue to improve this tool! 😇
