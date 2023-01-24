Products
Home
→
Product
→
Verifik
Verifik
All you need to verify and authenticate with biometrics
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Our API service enables On-boarding aaS (3D Biometrics), Authentication aaS (Password-less logins) and Compliance aaS (data validator, KYC) for all industries who take security a high priority for their users and clients.
Launched in
API
,
Fintech
,
SaaS
by
Verifik
About this launch
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Verifik by
Verifik
was hunted by
Johan Castellanos
in
API
,
Fintech
,
SaaS
. Made by
Johan Castellanos
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Verifik
is not rated yet. This is Verifik 's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#133
Report