VeoLuz

A generative art tool visualizing the paths of photons

#3 Product of the DayToday
VeoLuz is an exploration-focused playground and an artistic tool. It attempts to mimic the behavior of photons as they interact with barriers of various kinds − those that absorb light, those that reflect light, and those that refract light.
