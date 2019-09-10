Deals
VeoLuz
VeoLuz
A generative art tool visualizing the paths of photons
Art
#3 Product of the Day
Today
VeoLuz is an exploration-focused playground and an artistic tool. It attempts to mimic the behavior of photons as they interact with barriers of various kinds − those that absorb light, those that reflect light, and those that refract light.
an hour ago
Send