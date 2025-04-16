Launches
Veo 2 in Gemini
This is a launch from Gemini Personalization
Veo 2 in Gemini
Google's Cinematic Video AI, Now Integrated
Generate high-quality, 8-sec AI videos from text with Veo 2, now available in Gemini Advanced (Google One AI Premium required). Cinematic realism.
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Gemini Personalization
Get Help Made Just for You
5 out of 5.0
Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Gemini Personalization
is rated
5/5 ★
It first launched on March 15th, 2025.