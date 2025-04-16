Subscribe
Veo 2 in Gemini

Google's Cinematic Video AI, Now Integrated
Generate high-quality, 8-sec AI videos from text with Veo 2, now available in Gemini Advanced (Google One AI Premium required). Cinematic realism.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceVideo

Gemini Personalization
Get Help Made Just for You
Veo 2 in Gemini by
Gemini Personalization
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Video. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Gemini Personalization
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 15th, 2025.