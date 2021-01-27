discussion
Jeremy Lam
MakerCEO of Venu virtual conference platform
Hey everyone! I'm Jeremy, CEO of Venu. Combining our 5 years experience as conference organizers and social multiplayer software developers, our team has been providing conference organizers with a platform to create the most engaging and effective business networking, expo, and presentation experiences they've ever created without zoom fatigue! Since 2019, we've been hosting all of our conferences, expos, panels, and mixers on Venu and working with our closest event organizer partners including Microsoft to host their events on Venu. After getting rave reviews from all our partners all year and seeing how successful everyone's events have been, we are now opening the platform up to the Product Hunt community. Get in touch with our team of virtual event experts and book a demo on Venu today at https://www.venu3d.com/book-demo.... Talk soon!
