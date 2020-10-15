VenturesList 2.0

VenturesList helps early-stage startups develop funding knowledge and strategies by showing essential resources in the investment life cycle.
Felix Wong
MakerEntrepreneur. Seed Investor. Growth.
Hey 👋 I have been in the venture building and startup investment industry for several years. I often hear that early-stage startups cannot achieve their fundraising goals. There are many underlying obstacles by default, such as accessing the investor network; lack of knowledge of venture capital; unclear fundraising strategies; trapped by legal procedures; and no clues to show the correct metrics. I want to help. 🤝 Therefore, I built VenturesList - a startup investment library designed to help early-stage startups develop funding knowledge and strategies by showing essential resources in the investment life cycle. VenturesList gives you: - The most active VCs, CVCs, accelerators, angels, and crowdfunding in APAC - Where to find the latest trends and reading resources about investment - All basic tools and documents needed to start raising capital - Venturepedia: 100+ investment terms and glossaries Enjoy ventureslist.com 🚀
