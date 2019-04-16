Venture Jobs

A simple job board for people interesting in Breaking into Venture.
👋 Hi Everyone Generally, jobs in venture capital are hard to come across. They're often scattered over Twitter or the internet and overall, not easily accessible. So, I created a simple job board to help people find jobs in venture capital. If you have any questions or suggestions, let me know 😄
