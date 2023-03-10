Products
This is the latest launch from Venture Capital Careers
See Venture Capital Careers’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Venture Capital Talent Collective
Ranked #13 for today
Venture Capital Talent Collective
Reverse job board for venture capital talent
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our venture capital talent collective flips the traditional job board model. Instead of only applying for jobs, you can create a profile, upload your resume, and interested VC firms can reach out to you.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
by
Venture Capital Careers
About this launch
Venture Capital Careers
Find your dream position in venture capital or make your next hire.
3
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Venture Capital Talent Collective by
Venture Capital Careers
was hunted by
Abi Tyas Tunggal
in
Hiring
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Abi Tyas Tunggal
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
Venture Capital Careers
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on May 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#343
Report