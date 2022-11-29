Products
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Create color combinations that follow WCAG with ease
Discover beautiful color combinations your whole audience can appreciate and follow Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) with ease.
Design Tools
Tech
Inclusivity
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
About this launch
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Create color combinations that follow WCAG with ease.
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette was hunted by
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
was hunted by
Ivonna Cabrera
in
Design Tools
,
Tech
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Mia Marukot
,
Eugene Woo
and
Daleska Pedriquez
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
is not rated yet. This is Venngage's Accessible Color Palette's first launch.
