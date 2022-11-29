Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Ranked #7 for today

Venngage's Accessible Color Palette

Create color combinations that follow WCAG with ease

Free
Discover beautiful color combinations your whole audience can appreciate and follow Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) with ease.
Launched in Design Tools, Tech, Inclusivity by
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
About this launch
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
Venngage's Accessible Color PaletteCreate color combinations that follow WCAG with ease.
0
reviews
59
followers
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette by
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
was hunted by
Ivonna Cabrera
in Design Tools, Tech, Inclusivity. Made by
Mia Marukot
,
Eugene Woo
and
Daleska Pedriquez
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Venngage's Accessible Color Palette
is not rated yet. This is Venngage's Accessible Color Palette's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#91