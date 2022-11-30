Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vendi
Vendi

Vendi

Re-stock your business with used consumer goods

Free Options
Make your business part of the circular economy. Don’t buy only from manufacturers or suppliers and start selling second-hand items previously owned by your customers. Real-time quotes Fraud Analysis Post in & Drop-off at stores options
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Climate Tech, Security by
Vendi
Typeform
Typeform
Ad
Create forms, surveys & quizzes that people enjoy answering
About this launch
Vendi
VendiRe-stock your business with used consumer goods.
0
reviews
1
follower
Vendi by
Vendi
was hunted by
Javier Antunez
in Artificial Intelligence, Climate Tech, Security. Made by
Javier Antunez
and
Pablo Gonzalez-Iglesias
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Vendi
is not rated yet. This is Vendi's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#112