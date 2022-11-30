Products
Vendi
Vendi
Re-stock your business with used consumer goods
Make your business part of the circular economy. Don’t buy only from manufacturers or suppliers and start selling second-hand items previously owned by your customers. Real-time quotes Fraud Analysis Post in & Drop-off at stores options
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
,
Security
by
Vendi
About this launch
Vendi
Re-stock your business with used consumer goods.
Vendi by
Vendi
was hunted by
Javier Antunez
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Javier Antunez
and
Pablo Gonzalez-Iglesias
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Vendi
is not rated yet. This is Vendi's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#112
