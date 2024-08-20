Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Velvet
See Velvet’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Velvet
Velvet
Warehouse AI requests with 2 lines of code
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Warehouse every AI request to your database. Query logs to analyze usage and costs, evaluate models, and generate datasets. Install the proxy with 2 lines of code. It’s free to get started, and you own your data.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
by
Velvet
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Velvet
AI Gateway & Platform
5
reviews
411
followers
Follow for updates
Velvet by
Velvet
was hunted by
Emma Lawler
in
Software Engineering
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Emma Lawler
and
Chris Hendel
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
Velvet
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on April 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
37
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report