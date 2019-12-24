Discussion
No reviews yet
Daniel Lindenkreuz
Maker
Hey everyone, thanks for checking out our app! In Velvet, you can say everything with an image: Photos, Sketches, Graphs, Maps, Screenshots. Drop your content into the app, mark your highlights and you're ready to go. Velvet adapts itself to your content, so you don't need to waste time designing slides. It all just looks amazing right away. Swipe and pinch are all the gestures you need to present more naturally and fluently. You can even change your story while you're presenting – no need to pause. We believe that the iPad is the perfect device for presentations: you have everything at your fingertips. Present personally in a one-to-one or in a small group, or connect to the big screen with AirPlay or a cable and show your ideas to larger audiences.
