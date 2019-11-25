Discussion
1 Review
Neil Smith
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 Excited to share with you an app for fun and effective indoor cycling workouts. Whether you’re an avid cyclist or not, cycling is an incredible way to work out. It’s one of the few sports that can train each of your body's different energy systems depending on how you ride. This is great for developing better, well-rounded fitness levels. I built Velonomix as a way to train smartly and get some guidance during my workouts. Just jumping on the bike and riding until “somewhat tired” just isn’t an effective (or safe) way to train. The app provides visual and audio feedback to guide you through a variety of goal-specific workouts. So if you’re looking to lose some weight, build leg strength or develop your aerobic system for longer, endurance rides; Velonomix has you covered. The custom workout builder couldn’t be easier too. With just a few taps, you can have a brand new workout specific to your training goals created in seconds. And, if you’re short on time, you can define workouts from as little as 10 minutes 😎 (or as long as 3 hours 😅). Velonomix is available on both iPhone and iPad.
