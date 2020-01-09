Velocifire M2

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sophie He
Maker
Hi Friends, This is Sophie from Velocifire Team. And I am so glad to share M2 with the community. M2 is the 1st portable customizable wireless mechanical keyboard with Mac dedicated function keys starts at $49. It is designed for typist, programmers, writers alike for premium typing experience on a phone, iPad, Macbook or laptop anywhere. It provides you a software to remap key setting, shortcuts and marcos, which can greatly improve your efficiency. With a 60% form factor, it can go with you anywhere. With the price, we want to make typing experience better and good keyboard available for everyone. People do not need to spend at about $100 for such a keyboard any more. Hope you like it! Please feel free to ask if you have any questions. Thank you:)
UpvoteShare