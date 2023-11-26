Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Veklar
See Veklar’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Veklar
Veklar

Veklar

The free, human social network

Free
Embed
No individual algorithms, no analysis or profiling, no sponsored publications, anonymous likes and follows, absolute respect for privacy and personal data, clear, non-partisan moderation.
Launched in
Social Network
Privacy
Games
 by
Veklar
About this launch
Veklar
VeklarThe free social network that respects your privacy
0
reviews
56
followers
Veklar by
Veklar
was hunted by
Anthony Adams
in Social Network, Privacy, Games. Made by
Anthony Adams
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Veklar
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 10th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-