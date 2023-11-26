Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Veklar
See Veklar’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Veklar
Veklar
The free, human social network
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
No individual algorithms, no analysis or profiling, no sponsored publications, anonymous likes and follows, absolute respect for privacy and personal data, clear, non-partisan moderation.
Launched in
Social Network
Privacy
Games
by
Veklar
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Veklar
The free social network that respects your privacy
0
reviews
56
followers
Follow for updates
Veklar by
Veklar
was hunted by
Anthony Adams
in
Social Network
,
Privacy
,
Games
. Made by
Anthony Adams
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Veklar
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 10th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report