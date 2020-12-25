  1. Home
  2.  → Veil

Veil

A minimal, yet daunting icon set for iOS 14.

iPhone
User Experience
Icons
+ 2
Over the last two months me and my girlfriend build 120+ custom icons, built for iOS 14. Provided in in black, white, rose gold, sky blue, earth grey, and dark grey color. We also add in 6 Wallpapers to compliment the icons. We build these out of boredom.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
kleerkoatMechanical Designer
this is not a good name dev. the antebellum period refers to the time before the civil war to describe the culture of the slave owning south.
Share
Jeremy Bauer
Writer + Arts Instructional Designer
Thank you! Big cringe when I saw the name 😬, so I’m glad you pointed it out.
Share
giorgy gunawan
Maker
🎈
Designer and Developer
@barnabybones wow did not know that, i'll change the name then. Thanks for pointing that out!
Share
giorgy gunawan
Maker
🎈
Designer and Developer
Hey guys, this is my first digital product made out of boredom with my girlfriend. Any inputs and inquiries would be much appreciated.
Share
Hidden comment
Call Me $tefMy Sign is $
Despite the name, your work looks very clean. I prefer minimal icons. Nice set.
Share
giorgy gunawan
Maker
🎈
Designer and Developer
@stef_b thank you! i'm thinking of changing the name, did not think that far about the meaning.
Share
giorgy gunawan
Maker
🎈
Designer and Developer
Because of inputs from @kleerkoat and @barnabybones, I am changing the name progressively from antebellum to veil. I did not think that far off with the previous name. Sorry for those that are offended.
Share
giorgy gunawan
Maker
🎈
Designer and Developer
To celebrate veil's launch (and change of name), use voucher code PRODUCTHUNT to get 20% discount for the first 10 users!
Share