kleerkoatMechanical Designer
this is not a good name dev. the antebellum period refers to the time before the civil war to describe the culture of the slave owning south.
Thank you! Big cringe when I saw the name 😬, so I’m glad you pointed it out.
@barnabybones wow did not know that, i'll change the name then. Thanks for pointing that out!
Hey guys, this is my first digital product made out of boredom with my girlfriend. Any inputs and inquiries would be much appreciated.
Despite the name, your work looks very clean. I prefer minimal icons. Nice set.
Because of inputs from @kleerkoat and @barnabybones, I am changing the name progressively from antebellum to veil. I did not think that far off with the previous name. Sorry for those that are offended.
To celebrate veil's launch (and change of name), use voucher code PRODUCTHUNT to get 20% discount for the first 10 users!