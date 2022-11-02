Products
VEED.IO
Anyone can make a video, that means you
Ready to reduce your video workflow tool stack down to one powerful yet intuitive tool? ✅ Simple online video editing ✅ Recording ✅ Live streaming.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
VEED
About this launch
VEED
Create videos with a single click.
VEED.IO by
VEED
was hunted by
Sabba Keynejad
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Sabba Keynejad
,
Johan Cutych
,
Samuel Beek
,
Stefan Feješ
,
Jesse Sibley
,
Arev Danielyan
,
Richard Horvath
,
Conor O'Driscoll
,
Bogdan Banu
,
Archie
,
Sandy Pranjic
,
Piotr Mierzejewski
,
Silvia Negrato
,
Sára Eszter Kis
,
Josy H.
,
Diana Briceño
,
Sergio Dias
,
Aryana Shakibaei
and
Rasmus Roy 🚀
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
VEED
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 68 users. It first launched on July 4th, 2018.
