A simple & fast way to add subtitles to your videos online
Simple, friendly yet powerful user interface. Very easy to use, lots of interesting features and fast rendering speeds.
So far none!
Promising product. I definitely recommend it.Stefan Feješ has used this product for one month.
Sabba KeynejadMaker@sab8a · Developer / Designer
Hey Product Hunt, Sabba here We have been building our online video editor for the last year and like many, have been fearing to launch on PH. Today we are super excited to launch our subtitle tool! Did you know that the majority of videos that are watched on social media are viewed without audio! (about 80%) This has led to a new wave of videos being watched with subtitles on them. With our subtitle tool, you can easily add subtitles to a video in a just a few clicks (and a bit of typing) PS we were planning on launching our main site but someone hunted it a few months back
