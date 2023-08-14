Products
VectorShift
VectorShift
No-code LLM application builder
VectorShift is a no-code platform that lets companies build generative AI applications. Our platform allows users to access prebuilt pipelines (e.g., document generator, chatbots, document search) while letting them build/customize their own.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
VectorShift
About this launch
VectorShift
No-code LLM Application Builder
VectorShift by
VectorShift
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
. Made by
Albert Mao
and
Alexander Leonardi
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
VectorShift
is not rated yet. This is VectorShift's first launch.
