Vector Illustration Creator

Pavel Malay
Wow! Now I can create illustrations that look professional in minutes.
Maker
Vector illustrations have exploded in popularity recently and are becoming much more niche focused. After the great reception for our illustration project Ouch! last year we needed a way to scale the creation process to cover any use case. So that is exactly what we built! Meet Vector Creator: an in-browser tool enabling anyone to create professional illustrations. Choose from categorized and searchable styles, then drag components to the canvas, arranging them however you wish. When you are done, simply export the results in PNG or SVG (premium). We kept the experience approachable to ensure everyone could make custom vectors quickly, even without design experience. Vector Creator is free to use, just remember to link back to Icons8 when using your creation. To satisfy the common request of ‘more please’ we worked with artists to create a massive illustration library. Containing over 3000 elements in 12 distinct styles (& still expanding!) there should be more than enough variety to keep you busy. But if not, you will soon be able to upload your own media as well. Our hope is that you use Vector Creator to liven-up your next landing page, on-boarding flow, presentation, or social media post. Have fun with it! TL;DR feature list: - Compose illustrations without needing to learn or download tools - 12 striking styles to fit any theme - Build unique vectors, not overused illustrations from templates. - People, animals, objects, shapes, and backgrounds, +++ - Upload your own vectors and images (soon) - Free to use! - Export to transparent PNG or editable SVG
Wow! I'm an illustrator now )) Thanks!
Прикольная штука 🤔
No such thing as too many illustrations! When I seemed to use almose all ready-made vectors from Ouch library (https://icons8.com/ouch/) for blog articles and social media, the Vector Creator now lets me make endless combinations for more. That's a real saver of time and effort. Also, love the variety of styles.
