Vectary 3D plugin for Figma

Michal Koor
Hi guys! We are huge Figma fans, and ever since Figma released their Plugins, we have been eager to bring the third dimension to our favorite tool. Imagine you can place any 3D object to your Figma canvas and set any view and perspective you want! We are giving you a possibility to use a pre-defined 3D object customizable as 3D mockups, or you can upload your design directly from Vectary and create amazing headers, app presentations, and more. Read more on our blog: https://www.vectary.com/3d-model... Please give us feedback. What kind of 3D elements and mockups would you like to see in Vectary 3D plugin?
That's amazing!
this is cool!
