Vectary 3.0

Create 3D and AR designs for your website

The latest update of Vectary, the incredible browser-based 3D and AR content creation tool. Here’s what’s new:
+The first 3D and augmented reality CMS for the web - embed onto any 3D model to your website
+New UI
+17 new generative tools to use
+Dark mode

Doron Adler
Alica Ševčíková
Enkapsuliran
  • Enkapsuliran
    Enkapsuliran
    Pros: 

    - Super easy to use
    - Cheaper than Cinema4D for example (used it before finding out about Vectary)
    - Great tool for prototyping

    Cons: 

    - Nothing to add here

    The easiest tool for creating 3D assets. Also has awesome new embed function that can 3D-ify your existing website.

    Enkapsuliran has used this product for one month.
Michal Koor
Michal KoorMaker@michalkoor · CEO @VECTARY
Hey folks. We’ve been working on the latest Vectary version for the past couple of months. This change reflects not only the feedback we received from our users, but also a huge shift that is happening on the web right now. Thanks to Apple’s USDZ, any iPhone is an AR device, and Android will follow soon. This is an excellent opportunity for e-commerce. Seeing a product in 3D or AR can not only increase conversions, but change the entire experience on the web. Vectary is now a full-stack 3D design tool that will help you get your product or design on the web. You can now easily create and publish 3D / AR content without leaving your browser. I hope you’ll enjoy it. Thanks for the feedback!
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update?
Mirka Biel Kasanicka
Mirka Biel KasanickaMaker@mirkabiel · Online Creative
@aaronoleary New UI, Web embed, Generative tools, Dark mode, New Library, Advanced Object list. Read more on our blog: https://www.vectary.com/3d-model... or watch this :) https://youtu.be/0dC1ZRdf9JM
