This is the latest launch from Visual Electric
See Visual Electric’s previous launch →
Home
Product
VE2
VE2
A brand new model for Visual Electric
Visit
Stats
Today we are launching VE2 — a brand new model for Visual Electric. With VE2 you get hyper realistic photos, accurate text, better prompt adherence, and an all new fast mode that is 2.5× faster. This is the biggest update ever to Visual Electric.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Digital Art
by
Visual Electric
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Visual Electric
The first image generator designed for creatives
1
review
195
followers
Follow for updates
VE2 by
Visual Electric
was hunted by
Colin Dunn
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Digital Art
. Made by
Colin Dunn
,
Adam Menges
and
Z
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Visual Electric
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 5th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
