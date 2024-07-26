Launches
VE2

VE2

A brand new model for Visual Electric

Today we are launching VE2 — a brand new model for Visual Electric. With VE2 you get hyper realistic photos, accurate text, better prompt adherence, and an all new fast mode that is 2.5× faster. This is the biggest update ever to Visual Electric.
