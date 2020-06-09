VCV.ME - Video Resume

Discussion
Arik Akverdian
Maker
Hey everyone, It's a bit of a surprise to be hunted today, but I'm happy to tell everyone about VCV.ME - the video resume that speaks for you. VCV.ME helps job seekers to stand out from the crowd by applying with a video resume in addition to a text resume. Diversity in hiring is one of the biggest features of the modern world, and video CV reduces bias by giving an opportunity for people from minority groups to express their personality. Video will represent 80% of all internet traffic by 2021 according to Cisco, and according to eMarketer 94.1% of millennial internet users were streaming digital video in 2019. With growing demand for video social media such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram stories and others, we're bringing the short video format to the job market. We believe that video resumes will become an essential feature on the job market because a one-minute video application saves companies many hours of screening candidates, and it also spares candidates from unnecessary interviews. Due to the current pandemic, many people are unemployed, but a video resume gives them the chance to show their best self when applying for a new job. Thanks, @alphahunter Mahesh for hunting us!
Arik, congrats!! Very useful product!!!
When's it launching...?
Maker
@harsh_gelda You can start using it now. )
Maker
@harsh_gelda it is live actually, an MVP version but totally working!
Wish I had it found a little earlier. Just a few days I applied for a remote job with a traditional CV. This would have been way better.
@games_master let's still send it and see how they hire you! :) I have one and employers love it
Maker
@games_master oh.. send it now as a follow up:)
Is there any timeline for when the Pro version will be launching?
Maker
@love_techs We'll work hard to make it available in a month or two