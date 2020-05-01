Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sam Bauch
Maker
Hey Hunters! I’m excited to share vcardme, an iOS app to share and save contact cards that stay up to date. There are a lot of players in the digital business card space, so I’ll focus on how I think vcardme is different. vcardme doesn’t want to own your contacts or be a contacts app. vcardme gives iCloud contacts the ability to stay up to date, making your iPhone’s Contacts app better. vcardme complements any app that utilizes iCloud Contacts, like Cardhop for Mac or any iOS app that uses your Contacts. vcardme contacts stay up to date cross-platform. Visitors to your vcardme.com link can save and subscribe to your vcard using email, and we’ll send an updated .vcf file whenever your contact info changes. When you save a vcard with the vcardme app, you’re subscribed to changes via background push notifications that get sent right to your iPhone contacts. vcardme is user-centered and privacy-minded. We don’t provide any search or find-your-friend functionality: your vcardme.com link is yours to share. We don’t send your phone book to our servers and we don’t spam your contacts. vcardme offers a paid Privacy subscription upgrade ($1.99/mo in the US) that allows you to make your vcard private while allowing access on a per-request basis. you can check out my vcard here - vcardme.com/sam oh and the first 25 people to email me with a vcardme link in their signature I will send a promo code for a free privacy upgrade 😊
UpvoteShare