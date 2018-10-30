Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → VC Trading Cards

VC Trading Cards

Silicon Valley's VC history in one deck of cards

get it

Collect your fave angels and VCs. Each pack comes with an assortment of five cards of varying rarity levels. Look for Late-Stage Investors, Angel Investors, Seed Investors, and Advisors. You never know who you'll get!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
269621
Abadesi
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
269621
AbadesiHunterHiring@abadesi · 👩🏽‍💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
h/t @briannekimmel for sharing these on Twitter, IMO they're so bad they're good. I never got into trading cards as a kid but maybe now's my time. I'm going to insist we have a few decks in the Product Hunt / AngelList offices. Think of the fun 😄
Upvote ·