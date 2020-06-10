  1. Home
VC Stack

A curated list of all funding options for startups

VC Stack is a simple directory to give founders a headstart in the funding-maze.
A lot of founders have asked me if there's a good resource for startups looking for funding. I was never able to give them one good answer. So I decided to create it myself. VCstack contains lists of VCs, angels, accelerators, incubators, startup studios, revenue based finance companies, crowdfunding platforms and more. And: a list of VCs on Twitter, VCs with podcasts and a knowledge base. Hope it helps out!
My friend @jeroenbertrams is a prolific angel investor (one of Notion's first for example), and just launched this directory (you know I love directories ;) ) website to help startup entrepreneurs navigate the funding maze 🙌
Also, if you have tips for the lists, please let me know either here or by using the contact form.
