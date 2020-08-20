Log In
VC Investment Thesis Handout

Resource for aspiring VCs by Founder Institute 📘

In order to build a strong venture capital firm as a first-time fund manager, you need to start with a strong Investment Thesis. It identifies the stage, geography and focus of investments, as well as the unique differentiation of the firm.
Alex Papageorge
Hi! How does this product help me?
