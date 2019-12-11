Discussion
Caspar Leuzinger
Hey Makers! VAY Sports is all about sports: A professional judoka, national volleyball player, former personal coach, and a prospective Taekwon-do black belt make up our team. We are bootstrapped and driven by a passion for sports and technology. We are proud to present to you - after a hard year of work - the VAY Fitness Coach V1.0. What we have been working on: ▶ We have added more tracked exercises such as leg raises, side plank, squat jumps and more! ▶ Completely new statistics with beautiful graphs. ▶ Friend feature: dare your friends to a free challenge & much more! You can start your 14-day free trial or if you don't like spending money on cool apps you can also enjoy our free challenges where you can compete against your friends or if you're ready to take it on another level against the world. Please let us know if you have any questions and all feedback is highly welcome! Thank you for your support!
VAY app is more personalized than other apps and matches great with my performance-based training approach. Great use-case for using computer vision to optimize workouts. Love it 👏
Hey @edgar_kussberg1, Thank you very much!
This app is like having a personal trainer in your pocket, I liked it a lot more than other apps