Varram Pet Robot
Brainy companion for home alone pets
#1 Product of the DayToday
Except for being a cute robot, Varram is also a smart one. It uses 5 sense stimulus artificial intelligence to learn about your pets, exercise and entertain them when you are not home.
Reviews
+1 review
- Pros:
Cute, smart, useful :)Cons:
None yet
Waiting for mine <3Lynne Hale has never used this product.
Discussion
Hunter
Bee-oh KimMaker@beeohkim
Hi Product Hunt 😊 We are thrilled to be here.😻 And thank you @chrismessina for hunting us!! I want to tell you the story of Varram’s creation. There are thousands of pet parents worrying about their pets left alone while they are working and have to be away from them. And there are thousands of pets out there suffering from overweight and obesity that impact their life quality.😿 Varram was born to be the perfect combined solution to these problems.✨ It can exercise your pets by playing with them and keep them happy and entertained. Snack reward system makes playing with Varram even more fun. Sounds good, right? All in all It’s simple, smart and affordable.❤️ It’s a great companion for your pets while you are not home. If you have any questions, i'll be happy to help 😊
Arsen Hakobian@arsen_hakobian · Advertising Coordinator
Have you tested it's durability?
Bee-oh KimMaker@beeohkim
@arsen_hakobian We've used FDA standard material, polycarbonate. Varramhad no problem with a 288Kg(approx. 630lb) weight test.
Karine Darbinyan@karine_darbinyan · Chief Operating Officer (COO)
What is the price?
Bee-oh KimMaker@beeohkim
@karine_darbinyan The price for 1 Varram robot set is $92 :)
Lena Sargsyan@lena_sargsyan · Business Development Manager
Great, that you can follow your pet remotely!
Bee-oh KimMaker@beeohkim
@lena_sargsyan Yes, i was always worried when leaving my dog home alone :)
Karine Darbinyan@karine_darbinyan · Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Is it safe to be used by smaller than kittens pets?
Upvote (1)Share·
Bee-oh KimMaker@beeohkim
@karine_darbinyan Yes, it is :)
