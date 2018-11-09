Log InSign up
Varram Pet Robot

Brainy companion for home alone pets

Except for being a cute robot, Varram is also a smart one. It uses 5 sense stimulus artificial intelligence to learn about your pets, exercise and entertain them when you are not home.

Best smart home gear of IFA 2018We were expecting smart home technology to dominate IFA 2018, but were surprised to see smartphones and wearables eliciting the most excitement. That being said, we did see a lot of really innovative smart home gadgets at the conference, with smart speakers prevailing over other connected smart home gear.
TechRadar
Li'l robot dispenses treats to engage home-alone pets​If you have a dog or cat that stays home alone all day, you likely worry about them being bored and inactive. Well, the Varram Pet Fitness Robot is designed to get them off their butts when no one is around.
Newatlas

Bee-oh Kim
Hi Product Hunt 😊 We are thrilled to be here.😻 And thank you @chrismessina for hunting us!! I want to tell you the story of Varram’s creation. There are thousands of pet parents worrying about their pets left alone while they are working and have to be away from them. And there are thousands of pets out there suffering from overweight and obesity that impact their life quality.😿 Varram was born to be the perfect combined solution to these problems.✨ It can exercise your pets by playing with them and keep them happy and entertained. Snack reward system makes playing with Varram even more fun. Sounds good, right? All in all It’s simple, smart and affordable.❤️ It’s a great companion for your pets while you are not home. If you have any questions, i'll be happy to help 😊
Arsen Hakobian
Have you tested it's durability?
Bee-oh Kim
@arsen_hakobian We've used FDA standard material, polycarbonate. Varramhad no problem with a 288Kg(approx. 630lb) weight test.
Karine Darbinyan
What is the price?
Bee-oh Kim
@karine_darbinyan The price for 1 Varram robot set is $92 :)
Lena Sargsyan
Great, that you can follow your pet remotely!
Bee-oh Kim
@lena_sargsyan Yes, i was always worried when leaving my dog home alone :)
Karine Darbinyan
Is it safe to be used by smaller than kittens pets?
Bee-oh Kim
@karine_darbinyan Yes, it is :)
