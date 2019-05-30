Varjo XR-1

Blend the real and the virtual with XR-1, the only device that lets you build photorealistic mixed reality scenarios.
Around the web
Volvo designers are driving around in mixed-reality headsetsUnlike the Hololens or Magic Leap headsets, the XR-1 is completely enclosed like a VR system. On the front are two cameras that deliver the outside world in near real-time to the wearer. Varjo says that it's reduced the latency until it's almost imperceptible.
Engadget
Varjo's XR-1 puts your eyes on the outside of its high-end VR headsetVarjo's VR headset was the best VR headset I had ever demoed; its dual display design with a micro-OLED sweet spot enabled insanely high-resolution views without requiring a supercomputer to power it. The company is looking to inject a bit more into the real world with its new developer kit t...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is beyond cool, really interesting as well that Volvo are employing this tech in testing
Upvote Share·