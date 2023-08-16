Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vanna AI
Vanna AI
Python-based AI SQL Agent
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Vanna is a Python-based AI SQL agent trained on your schema that writes complex SQL in seconds. You can use it in Jupyter, Slack, Streamlit, and anywhere else Python is used.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Vanna AI
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Zain Hoda
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zain Hoda
and
Ashish Singal
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report