Vanna AI

Vanna AI

Python-based AI SQL Agent

Free
Embed
Vanna is a Python-based AI SQL agent trained on your schema that writes complex SQL in seconds. You can use it in Jupyter, Slack, Streamlit, and anywhere else Python is used.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Vanna AI
About this launch
Vanna AI by
Vanna AI
was hunted by
Zain Hoda
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Zain Hoda
and
Ashish Singal
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Vanna AI's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-