  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → VanillaHR Hiring Platform
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
Ranked #6 for today

VanillaHR Hiring Platform

Simplify resumes, track candidates, and improve outcomes.

Free
VanillaHR ATS streamlines recruitment with automated job postings, resume parsing, and candidate tracking. Manage resumes and track candidates with ease.
Launched in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources by
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
About this launch
4reviews
59
followers
was hunted by
Sam D
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources. Made by
Sam D
and
Ingrid
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
-