Home
Product
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
Ranked #6 for today
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
Simplify resumes, track candidates, and improve outcomes.
Free
Stats
VanillaHR ATS streamlines recruitment with automated job postings, resume parsing, and candidate tracking. Manage resumes and track candidates with ease.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
by
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
About this launch
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
Streamline recruitment with VanillaHR ATS. Simplify resumes, track candidates, and improve outcomes.
VanillaHR Hiring Platform by
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
was hunted by
Sam D
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Sam D
and
Ingrid
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
VanillaHR Hiring Platform
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 27th, 2022.
