Experience high fidelity virtual reality with Valve Index VR. Use your existing Base Stations with the Valve Index Headset + Controllers to upgrade your experience today.
Valve Index is a 120Hz 'fidelity first' VR headset, and it isn't cheapValve's new VR system has been unveiled. The Valve Index headset and Index Controllers (formerly called 'knuckles' controllers) will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, and will begin shipping by July 1. By itself, the headset will go for $499.
pcgamer
Valve's Index VR headset will officially cost $999, on sale tomorrowYou may recall that Valve has its own virtual reality headset, the Valve Index, which it surprise-revealed one month ago. And you might even remember that Valve said preorders will begin tomorrow, May 1st, and ship this June. Now, we're learning exactly how much the Valve Index will cost: $999.
The Verge
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
It feels like the hype for VR headsets has kind of been and gone and the price is a bit steep, looks good though, hopefully valve can bring VR gaming to a new level
