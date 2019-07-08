Discussion
Gary Willmott
Hey Hunters! I’m Gary, one of the founders at Hi5 . We just launched a new side project, called Values Creator PLUS - a simple way for companies to vote up their company values. Why did we build this? We have many Hi5 customers who don’t have a set of company values, so we decided to launch a simple, online & asynchronously collaborative tool to help them create and vote up company values. We launched the PLUS update based on previous feedback from the P Hunt community after launching the first Values Creator So please don't hesitate to give feedback. Values Creator is not only for Hi5 users, but for everyone. It can be used by founders, CEO’s, HR, Leaders, People Geeks, People Ops or anyone who is taking the lead in Culture at their company or helping other companies as a Culture Consultant. We’re offering a 50% Discount for early adopters with a special code for Product Hunters: Simply sign up with the code “PHUNTERS” (valid until 31 Aug 2019)
This may be a useful tool for a company desiring to be an ExO (exponential organization) as the first thing an ExO need is a Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP). A collaborative tool like this would be great to narrow down the MTP.
Cant wait to try this , useful tool for a small business.
@karina_els Thanks Karina, let us know once you have tried it out!
Thoroughly enjoyed working on this. It's a really powerful tool for companies, allowing them to take example from some of the most successful companies around the world. You're onto something here @garywillmott
@garywillmott @ashmikeketchum So cool that we've finally launched this!
Very valuable tool for companies that take 'culture' seriously.