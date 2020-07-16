Valuation from Clearbanc

  1. Home
Access investors, buyers, capital and more.

How much is your business worth? Get your Clearbanc Valuation and access insights, investors, buyers, capital and more.
Introducing Clearbanc Valuation for eCommerce and B2B | Clearbanc BlogFor many founders, growth and value are two of the main indicators of their company's success. At Clearbanc, it's always been our mission to help these founders win and until now, we've been able to do so through our growth capital.
Clearbanc launches free platform to help startups determine their valuationToronto-based Clearbanc has launched a new solution that allows founders to determine the valuation of their startup and connect with potential investors and buyers. The solution is now available free of charge for any startup. Michele Romanow said the platform is intended to democratize access to the "elusive" valuation.
Clearbanc just launched a valuation tool that its cofounders are calling a credit score for startups. Here's what entrepreneurs need to know before signing up.Clearbanc, the startup spearheading an alternative startup funding model through revenue share agreements, is taking another step away from the traditional venture landscape with what it hopes will be a founder-friendly tool. The startup announced Thursday it was launching Valuation.
Valuation was built to answer some of the most common questions we hear from our founders: - How am I doing? - How can I do better? - How can I meet investors? - How can I sell my business? - How much capital can you offer me? Clearbanc's Valuation is a representation of what we think your business is worth at a point in time. We use a combination of public and private data, and we update it on a weekly basis. A Clearbanc valuation also gives you access to our suite of new beta products such as Meet Investors and Meet Buyers. Raising capital or raising your hand to sell your business has never been easier. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
