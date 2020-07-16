Valuation from Clearbanc

Discussion
3 Reviews
Andrew D'Souza
Maker
Valuation was built to answer some of the most common questions we hear from our founders: - How am I doing? - How can I do better? - How can I meet investors? - How can I sell my business? - How much capital can you offer me? Clearbanc's Valuation is a representation of what we think your business is worth at a point in time. We use a combination of public and private data, and we update it on a weekly basis. A Clearbanc valuation also gives you access to our suite of new beta products such as Meet Investors and Meet Buyers. Raising capital or raising your hand to sell your business has never been easier. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
🔥🔥🔥 wonder which companies will have the best valuation during and after this economic downturn?
Super interesting idea !!
This engine is great for anybody who is curious about the value they've created, seeking financing options, or even an exit! Disclosure: I'm an employee at Clearbanc.