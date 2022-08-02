Products
VALT
World-class alternative asset portfolios managed by experts
VALT is the first investing app that unlocks diversified portfolios of world-class alternative assets for retail investors. Brought to you by Indiegogo co-founders and powered by Vincent, the largest alternative asset search engine.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Investing
+1 by
VALT
About this launch
VALT
World-class alternative asset portfolios managed by experts
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
VALT by
VALT
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Eric Cantor
,
Slava Rubin
,
Evan Cohen
and
Jae Kim
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
VALT
is not rated yet. This is VALT's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#78
