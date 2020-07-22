Discussion
Adam Ringhede
Maker
Hi! I wanted to help teams developing web applications become more efficient and launch new features faster with high quality. This is however sometimes difficult. One common problem I have experienced is that teams start to get when they have a few developers working on the same product is that they may often be blocked by others when deploying to the same staging environment. This solution automatically creates a new staging environment for every new pull request so that changes can be tested by others before being deployed to a shared staging environment so that your changes don't end up blocking other things on that common branch that needs to go to production. Is this a problem you can relate to?
