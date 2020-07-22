  1. Home
On-demand QA environments for every update

Get visibility in your app's development and gather early feedback by automatically deploying previews as your code changes. Every branch and pull request creates it's own deployed environment to test changes before merging.
Discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
Adam Ringhede
Maker
Hi! I wanted to help teams developing web applications become more efficient and launch new features faster with high quality. This is however sometimes difficult. One common problem I have experienced is that teams start to get when they have a few developers working on the same product is that they may often be blocked by others when deploying to the same staging environment. This solution automatically creates a new staging environment for every new pull request so that changes can be tested by others before being deployed to a shared staging environment so that your changes don't end up blocking other things on that common branch that needs to go to production. Is this a problem you can relate to?
