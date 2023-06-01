Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
ValidSheet
ValidSheet
Get your sh**t validated
Visit
Upvote 10
Flat 70% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Validate emails in bulk inside google sheet using API.
Launched in
Email
API
Spreadsheets
by
ValidSheet
Jameo
Ad
Figma for clothing
About this launch
ValidSheet
Get your sh**t validated!
0
reviews
71
followers
Follow for updates
ValidSheet by
ValidSheet
was hunted by
𝗝𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶 ✌️☀️
in
Email
,
API
,
Spreadsheets
. Made by
𝗝𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶 ✌️☀️
. Featured on June 25th, 2023.
ValidSheet
is not rated yet. This is ValidSheet's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report