Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Validly
Validly
Humans are complex, research doesn't need to be
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
User research isn't keeping up with the pace of agile product delivery. Meet Validly; a toolkit for product teams to run continuous user interviews, validate ideas and know what to build next.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
by
Validly
Delighted
Ad
Collect customer, employee, & product feedback in minutes
About this launch
Validly
Humans are complex, research doesn't need to be
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Validly by
Validly
was hunted by
Josh Davey
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Josh Davey
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Validly
is not rated yet. This is Validly's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#30
Report