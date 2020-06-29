Validatorapp

Discussion
1 Review
Bruno Hiis
Hunter
Hello everyone 👋 Me and my co-founder just finished developing this new product, it is designed to help people like you to validate your new ideas / MVPs in a better way. It works by adding a custom demo checkout or subscription pop-up/modal to your website to see if people are actually interested in your product and are willing to pay for it. The tool captures peoples data when they subscribe through the pop-up on a simple dashboard for you to reach out to when the product is ready for launch. We have different pop-up/modal templates and they are all highly customizable and can be added to your website within a few minutes. If that sounded interesting to you, then you can create an account for free to try it out and only pay when you already have conversions and data from your future customers. Would love to hear your thoughts and answer your questions!
