discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shiva Prabhakaran
Maker
🎈
Hello All, My name is Shiva and I'm the maker behind Validated Ideas. Validated Ideas is a weekly newsletter where I shared one fleshed out SaaS idea along with lots of marketing and growth assets like SEO keywords, content ideas, possible .com domain names, relevant communities etc. The idea is help makers work on ideas that are viable and are already making money. Too much time is wasted working on problems no one cares about. Why not work on ideas that people are willing to pay for instead? You can subscribe to the newsletter here: validated.substack.com All those who join today will get free access to all the posts (including premium) for 2 months. So what are you waiting for? Sign up now at validated.substack.com. And finally, special thanks to @chrismessina! His support has been critical in the flourishing of the Indie Hacker movement. Thanks a ton! Thanks for checking us out! I'm open to answering any questions you may have.
Share
Would love to hear more what you guys are doing