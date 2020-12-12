Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Validated Ideas

Validated Ideas

Simple SaaS ideas, fleshed out

Email Newsletters
Marketing
Growth Hacking
+ 1
get it
A lot of founders choose ideas that are not validated by decent revenue or market demand. The aim of this newsletter is to take the guesswork out of it and give founders viable software ideas to work on every week.
Never work on a bad idea again.
Hotjar
Promoted
See how your visitors are really using your site – for free
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shiva Prabhakaran
🎈
Maker
Hello All, My name is Shiva and I'm the maker behind Validated Ideas. Validated Ideas is a weekly newsletter where I shared one fleshed out SaaS idea along with lots of marketing and growth assets like SEO keywords, content ideas, possible .com domain names, relevant communities etc. The idea is help makers work on ideas that are viable and are already making money. Too much time is wasted working on problems no one cares about. Why not work on ideas that people are willing to pay for instead? You can subscribe to the newsletter here: validated.substack.com All those who join today will get free access to all the posts (including premium) for 2 months. So what are you waiting for? Sign up now at validated.substack.com. And finally, special thanks to @chrismessina! His support has been critical in the flourishing of the Indie Hacker movement. Thanks a ton! Thanks for checking us out! I'm open to answering any questions you may have.
Share
Samantha SmithSales Engineer
Would love to hear more what you guys are doing
Share