Home
→
Product
→
Valentine Roulette
Ranked #9 for today
Valentine Roulette
Send and receive anonymous voice note valentines
Who said Valentine's Day was just for kids and couples? We think everyone deserves to feel some love. So, we're bringing a one-for-one anonymous valentine exchange to the world.
Launched in
Art
,
Marketing
,
Audio
by
Valentine Roulette
About this launch
Valentine Roulette
send and receive anonymous voice note valentines 💕
Valentine Roulette by
Valentine Roulette
was hunted by
Jen Aprahamian
in
Art
,
Marketing
,
Audio
. Made by
Cristina Vanko
and
Yefim Vedernikoff
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
Valentine Roulette
is not rated yet. This is Valentine Roulette's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
10
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#36
